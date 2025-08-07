Delta Police Nab  Three Suspected Female Drug Dealers In Ughelli  Community

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of CP-Special Assignment Team, CP-SAT have arrested three female suspected drug dealers in Afiesere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police also recovered from the suspects in large quantities, some illicit drugs including Tramadol, Codeine, Swinol and Cannabis.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda disclosed this at a press briefing in Asaba.

He gave the names of the suspects to as Doris Okoroko, aged 55 years, Gladys Otah, 46 and Anita Samuel, 23 years.

According to CP Abaniwonda,”On 30/07/2025 at about 1530hrs, Operatives of CP- Special Assignment Team, while acting on credible intelligence, embarked on a sting operation and raided a hideout situated at Afisere town in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

“Upon thorough search, different types of illicit drugs, which include Tramadol, Codeine, Swinol and Cannabis were recovered in large quantities.

DailyPost

For media advert, placement of publications, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com