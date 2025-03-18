Delta Police Launch  Manhunt For Kidnappers  Of  Three Family Members In  Ukwuani Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police have launched an operation to rescue three family members who were kidnapped by gunmen in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, including two minors, were abducted from their home in Ebedei Ukwuole at about 4:00 p.m. on March 14, 2025.

It was gathered that two unidentified armed men stormed the residence of one Enuma Peace and kidnapped her two daughters, Chidimma Enuma, 14, and Precious Enuma, 12, along with her brother’s wife, Anwuri Okoye, 38.

The next morning, at about 7:30 a.m. on March 15, the kidnappers contacted the family using Chidimma Enuma’s phone and demanded a ransom of N30 million.

Officers from the Umutu Division visited the scene, and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit has been alerted.

A joint security operation involving vigilantes, Civilian Anti-Cult operatives, hunters, and forest guards has been launched to track the suspects and secure the victims’ release.

