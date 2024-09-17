Delta Police Intercept 930 Rounds Of Ammunition From Two Men On Okada

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police operative has intercepted 930 rounds of 7.62mm from two men riding on a motorcycle popularly known as okada.

The men according police report were accosted by Anti-crime patrol team of Aboh division while on stop and search duty in Aboh town on 05/09/24 at 1330hrs.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the recovery disclosed that the two men who have a bag with them were subjected to a routine search, adding that while the search was going on, one of them took to his heels and escaped.

He disclosed that Nine Hundred and Thirty Rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered in the bag, while the other suspect Anthony Godday was immediately arrested.

According to him, investigation is ongoing.

