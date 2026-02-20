Delta Police Foil Hoodlums Attack On Agbor Hostel

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State Police Command has foiled an attempt by hoodlums to invade Texas Lodge Hostel Agbor, Delta State.

In a separate development, the DPO, Agbor Division, CSP Micheal Obekpa, led an Anti-Crime Patrol Team to Alihame Community, Agbor, at about 0400hrs on 18 February 2026, following a distress call that a group of hoodlums had invaded Texas Lodge Hostel.

Upon sighting the approaching patrol team, the suspects fled into the surrounding bush. The area was immediately cordoned off and subjected to a comprehensive combing operation.

During the operation, officers recovered a locally fabricated pistol and an expended cartridge believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing suspects. Also recovered at the scene were three mobile phones: an iPhone XR, a Samsung device, and a Tecno touch-light phone, along with an earpod and a power bank.

Preliminary investigation has commenced, while efforts are being intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

He reiterated that the Command remains resolute in dismantling criminal networks, mopping up illegal firearms, and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice. He further urged members of the public to remain security conscious and to continue providing timely and credible information to the Police.

