Delta Governor Signs 13th-Month Salary, Four Other Bills Into Law

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LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has signed five bills into law, including the Thirteenth Month Salary Law, 2026, to improve workers’ welfare, strengthen the judiciary, protect property rights and reform the state’s tax administration.

The governor signed the bills at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, describing the development as part of his administration’s commitment to reforms under the MORE Agenda.

Oborevwori said the laws would strengthen public institutions, improve service delivery and promote economic development.

On the Thirteenth Month Salary Law, he said the initiative would boost workers’ morale, reward their contributions and improve productivity.

He also signed amendments increasing High Court judges from 46 to 50 and Customary Court of Appeal judges from nine to 12 to improve justice delivery.

The governor said the Public and Private Properties Protection Amendment Law would strengthen safeguards against unlawful occupation and destruction of properties.

On the Delta State Revenue Service (Consolidated) Law, 2026, he said it would harmonise tax administration, curb multiple taxation and promote investment.

Oborevwori said development went beyond infrastructure to include policies that improve lives. He commended the Assembly and urged relevant agencies to ensure effective implementation of the laws.

Presenting the bills, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said they would strengthen governance, improve justice delivery and protect investments.

He said the Thirteenth Month Salary Law provides for the benefit for eligible public servants, while the judicial amendments would enhance court efficiency and the property law to safeguard public and private assets.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Delta Head of Service, Dr. Mininim Oseji, described the Thirteenth Month Salary Law as a boost to workers’ welfare and family wellbeing.

She said the policy would stimulate business activities and thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the initiative, describing it as a welcome development for workers and Deltans.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Tessy Diai, represented by Justice Briki Okolosi; the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, represented by Justice Tracy Uriah; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; principal officers of

the Assembly; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; the Secretary to the State Government; Commissioners and other senior government officials.

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