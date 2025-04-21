Delta Police Confirm Death Of  Oborevwori’s  S.A., Shimite Bello, Say, ‘Husband Is In Protective Custody’

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Mrs. Shimite Bello Love (née Nwakalo), Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Trade and Export, has died under circumstances that have sparked serious suspicion and controversy.

Popularly known as Madam Sabificate, Shimite allegedly died of poisoning on Easter Sunday. Family sources told SaharaReporters that her husband, Pastor David Favour Love, has been arrested by the police following allegations that he poisoned her. Witnesses claimed she was foaming at the mouth before her death.

The late adviser reportedly passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Asaba, where she was rushed for emergency treatment.

Shimite, who contested the Oshimili North constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly during the 2023 PDP primaries, had previously served as the Executive Secretary of the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency during Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

She was also the Group President/CEO of the Quintessential Group—a conglomerate comprising NGOs, social enterprises, and companies operating in agriculture and solid minerals.

A family member, who requested anonymity, told SaharaReporters that Shimite was in good health just a day before her death.

“I spoke with her for over an hour on Saturday. She was vibrant and told me about a meeting she had earlier attended. Nothing was wrong with her,” the source said. “On Sunday, I sent her Easter messages, but she didn’t reply—which was unusual.”

According to the source, the family’s alarm was raised when Shimite’s maid called her elder brother, expressing concern that the husband had locked Shimite in the house all day.

“Her brother rushed over and found her inside the house with foam already coming out of her mouth. He took her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. The police were immediately called and arrested her husband.”

Family members allege that Shimite’s husband had isolated her from loved ones and tightly controlled her movements.

“Since he came into her life, he cut everyone off. Her brother couldn’t even visit. He wouldn’t let her go to the office. He was always trailing her. Even the name on all her properties in Abuja and elsewhere was changed to his name. We believe she was manipulated—hypnotised even,” a family source said.

“If she were not hypnotised, which woman with her right senses would do such? What kind of love is that your husband would follow you everywhere you went, and you wouldn’t see anything wrong with that? Your husband would lock you in and not allow you to go to the office?

“Anytime you tell Shimite about certain things, she would tell you, ‘Don’t worry, my husband is a pastor. He’s my spiritual father. He sees everything.’ It’s very unfortunate Shimite had to learn the hard way. How could a special adviser to a governor just die like that?”

Sources close to the family described Pastor David as “overprotective” and “jealous,” and suggested he was intimidated by Shimite’s prominence and beauty.

“The man had nothing before meeting her. He only came to drain her. It’s heartbreaking.”

When contacted Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe confirmed the death of Shimite. He said her husband is in police protective custody and not arrested.

According to Edafe, “ I will prefer to say he is protective custody and not that he was arrested. He was the one who called that his wife died. But the family of the woman are threatening to kill him thinking that he killed his wife. While we are waiting for autopsy to determine what happen, the man is in protective custody.”

Meanwhile, Shimite’s body has been deposited in the mortuary as police investigations into her death continue.

Saharareporters

