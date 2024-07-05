Delta Police Commence Probe Of Husband Alleged Brutality Of Wife

Share This





















The Delta State Police Command has commenced an investigation into an incident where a man, identified as Onyemali Christopher, allegedly brutalised his wife, Annabel Onyemali, in the state on Thursday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Thursday.

In his post, he shared a picture of Annabel with blood pouring down her face.

Edafe’s caption read, “Today 4th July 2024 at about 1500hrs, the command received a petition from Ideal Chambers on behalf of the victim Mrs ANNABEL OGECHI ONYEMALI who was allegedly grievously assaulted by her husband Mr Onyemali Christopher.

“The victim is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department. Investigation has commenced.”

PUNCH Online reported on Wednesday that the command urged victims of domestic violence, particularly married women, to be proactive by reporting abuse to the nearest police station.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com