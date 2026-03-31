Delta Police Burst Internet Fraud Syndicate, Arrest 34 Suspected Yahoo Boys, Impound 37 Laptops

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LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, operatives of the Quick Response on 28 March 2026 raided a location in Opete, suspected to be a hub for internet fraud activities.

The operation was as a result of information received from a distress caller who reported that her younger brother sent a distress message that he is being held hostage and forced to engage in cyber crime ( internet Fraud).

The operation exposed an organised network of young suspects operating from a residential apartment converted into a cybercrime base. Thirty-four suspects were arrested on the spot.

Items recovered include 37 laptops, 1 iPad, 7 mobile phones, and a calabash containing suspected charms, indicating the scale and organised nature of the operation. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the full extent of their activities.

In another development, on 29 March 2026 at about 0900hrs, operatives of Department of Operations, Delta State Police Command, while on patrol along Ogbolu/Illah Road intercepted a tricycle conveying two occupants under suspicious circumstances.

“On sighting the operatives, the tricycle rider feigned compliance, while one of the passengers suddenly alighted and fled into a nearby bush in a bid to evade arrest. The suspect was immediately pursued. Upon sighting the operatives, he attempted to resist arrest by attacking them with a wooden object, but was subdued and arrested.

“A search conducted on the tricycle led to the recovery of a locally fabricated cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges, confirming criminal intent.

The suspect, later identified as Mustapha Musa (M), aged 32 years, from Kogi State, alongside the tricycle rider, Iyanosor Ogbizi (M), aged 34 years, were arrested and taken into custody. Both suspects are in custody, and the recovered exhibits have been transferred further investigation,” Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe revealed.

Furthermore, the Delta State Police Command under the leadership ship of CP Yemi John Oyeniyi reiterates its resolve to rid the State of all forms of criminality.

He said these operations underscore the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and rapid response to threats. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and continue to partner with the Police by providing timely and credible information.

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