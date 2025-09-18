Delta Police Arrest Wanted Robbers Who Specialised In Looting Churches, Recover Arms, Instruments

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has continue to record remarkable successes in its sustained fight against crime and criminality across the State. Recent intelligence-driven operations carried out by operatives of the Command, in synergy with local security stakeholders, have once again demonstrated the Command’s commitment to ridding the armed robbers and other criminal elements.

Thus, following complaints received from concerned residents on the activities of a syndicate that attacks churches at Night, and cart away church instruments and other items, the commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda directed DPOs to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that these suspects are rounded up, arrested and brought to book.

Speaking on the how members of the syndicate were arrested Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe state,” In compliance with the CP’s directives, on 16th September 2025, the Command received a distress call about an imminent armed attack on Dominican City Church along Polytechnic Road by Sticals Hotel. Responding swiftly, patrol teams from the Ogwashi-Uku Division, working closely with local vigilantes, led by the DPO, CSP Israel Okomoyon, intercepted a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna Space Van, Reg. No: EFR-150-XB, with two occupants identified as: Emmanuel Emiowor ‘m’ (21yrs) of PTI Road, Warri, and Noah Philip ‘m’ (20yrs) of PTI Road, Warri.

“A search of the suspects and the vehicle yielded the following exhibits: One (1) Pump Action Gun, Three (3) Single Barrel Locally Made Guns, One (1) Locally Fabricated Revolver Gun, One (1) Live Cartridge, One (1) Iron Rod (used in breaking church doors).

“ Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a syndicate that specialises in attacking churches. Some looted properties have already been recovered. Both suspects, along with the exhibits, are in custody, and a discreet investigation has commenced.”

Reacting to the success of his men, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, reaffirmed the unwavering determination of the Command to rid the State of criminal elements.

He emphasised that Delta State will never be allowed to become a safe haven for crime, noting that the Command remains relentless in pursuing offenders and dismantling their networks.

At the same time, he stressed that the continued support and cooperation of residents remain vital in sustaining these gains.

He further assured that citizens can always reach out to the Police through the Command’s dedicated emergency line: 08036684974, or visit the nearest police station to report suspicious activities and seek timely assistance.

