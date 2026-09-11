Delta Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Stolen Vehicle In Ekpan

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-On 8th September 2026, Ekpan Division received a report concerning a brown Toyota Camry Pencil Light, registration number BEN-572BT, stolen in Benin City on 7th September 2026. The operatives embarked on intelligence led investigation, and trailed the vehicle to New Era area of Jakpa Road, Ekpan.

Operatives immediately proceeded to the location, sighted the vehicle and laid an ambush, leading to the arrest of Destiny Suleman (41) and Samuel Ejiro (21) and the recovery of the vehicle. The suspects are in custody, while investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, psc, mnips, warned that cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, extortion, illicit drug activities and other criminal acts will not be tolerated in the State.

The CP further assured residents that the command will continue to take proactive measures to prevent crime, dismantle criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.

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