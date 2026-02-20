Delta Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers,, Recover Arms, Ammunition  Concealed In Armoury

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command operatives has arrested, Dafiaga Timothy, 25 years, of Effurun Community in Uvwie Local Government Area with arms and ammunition. The suspect is alleged to be a member of a criminal syndicate responsible for terrorising commuters and residents along the Warri–Sapele Road axis.

The police revealed that at about 0530hrs on 19 February 2026, acting on information obtained during interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to a concealed armoury located along the Sapele–Warri Road by the Adheje Community axis.

“A thorough search of the hideout resulted in the recovery of a locally made long gun, a locally made cut-to-size gun, and a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition. In addition, ten live cartridges and a dagger were also recovered. The recovery of these weapons has significantly disrupted the operational capability of the criminal syndicate. Investigation is ongoing,” statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe disclosed.

In further development, on 18th February, 2026, at about 0500hrs, operatives of Area command Warri , were on visibility patrol along the Agbarho/Warri Expressway when they intercepted a blue tricycle bearing registration number Anambra ABM 30 QC conveying three occupants.

Upon conducting a lawful search on them, two of the occupants suddenly fled into a nearby bush in a bid to evade arrest. The driver of the tricycle, identified as Aliyu Sabo (male, 25 years), a resident of Hausa Quarter by DSC Roundabout, was swiftly apprehended by the operatives.

A thorough search of the tricycle led to the recovery of a locally cut-to-size pistol concealed within the vehicle, alongside one live cartridge and one expended cartridge. Also recovered were two mobile phones, a Zealot MP3 player, a face mask, and a black bag.

The suspect is currently in custody, while an investigation is ongoing to establish his involvement in other criminal activities and to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

