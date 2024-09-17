Delta Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of 70-Years-Old Woman, Recover Arms, Ammunition, Cash

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Crack Delta State Police squad attached to Area Command in Ughelli has arrested five suspected kidnappers of 70-years-old woman (name with held) whom they collected the sum of Seven million, Nine hundred thousand naira ransom (#7,900,000) from on 10/9/2024 before her release.

The suspects were arrested in a brothel cum criminal hideout in Ewu town in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State on 12/09/2024 at about 0130hrs

Those arrested were Dominic Uweru “m” Alias Ovwolo 48YRS, Isaac Oghenerukevwe ‘m’ Alias Plug 34yrs, Oviri Godstime “m” 25yrs, Junior Sunday ‘m’ and Efedeki Adjovo ‘m’,.

The police recovered one single barrel gun, three locally made cut-to-size gun, cash sum of Four hundred and fifty thousand naira (#450,000.00), one Moniepoint POS machine, one OPAY POS machine and wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp from them.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who made the information available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the suspected kidnappers have confessed to various armed robbery/kidnapping operations in Ughelli and environs which include the kidnap of a 70-year-old woman (name withheld) who they kidnapped on 08/09/2024 and collected the sum of Seven million, Nine hundred thousand naira ransom (#7,900,000) on 10/9/2024 before her release.

Confirmed that the suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

