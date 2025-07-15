Delta Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers At Ogwashi-Uku, Recover N5m Ransom, Kill Six At Ughelli-Patani Road

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has made another significant achievement in its unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

On 12th July 2025 at about 0630hrs, the command Special Anti-kidnapping and cyber crime squad, CSP Godwin Osadolor led operatives and trailed suspected kidnappers terrorising Delta State to their hideout at Ogwashi Ukwu in Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, where a suspected kidnapper named Sanusi Abdulahi was arrested in possession of ransom of Five Million Naira (#5,000,000) which was part of the ransom they collected from one of thier victims.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were allegedly responsible for a series of kidnappings at Ibusa Ogwash-Ukwu, Obulu-Okiti, Isele-Ukwu, Isele-Asagba and most recently the kidnapping of a young lady at Ogwash-Ukwu on the 9th July 2025. The suspect led the operatives to their hideout at second Deputy, and Oko in Asaba, where four other members of his gang were also arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

Further more, on the 9th of July, 2025, at about 0835 hrs, along the Patani-Ughelli Expressway, near the Unenurhei axis, Operatives of CP-Special assignment team in a sting operation raided the hideout of Solomon Danisco aka “Picolo”, Nelson Jacob, Oruma Saturday, Olise Jude, Precious Urhobowin, Whisky Rufus, aka “Asawana”, a native of Ewu community.

During the operation, the suspects, heavily armed, engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel during which the suspects and their gang members sustained serious gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead, while two others are still receiving treatment. Exhibit recovered includes four (4) locally-made guns and nineteen (19) rounds of live cartridges.

Below are the commands’ dedicated control room phone numbers;

08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914

