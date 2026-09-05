Delta Police Arrest Eight Suspects Over Alleged Attempted Murder, Recover Arms, Illicit Drugs

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following an ongoing investigation into an attempted murder earlier reported on 3rd September 2026, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on credible intelligence, raided black spots within Abraka.

The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects namely: Evans Adamda, Mamatime Micheal, Wale Morakinya, Anabono, Godspower, Theophilus Philip, Robinson Oghenewiro and Inoni Ejiroghene.

During the operation, three locally made pistols, tramadol and other suspected illicit drugs were recovered. The suspects and exhibits are in custody, while investigation is ongoing to establish their individual involvement in the attempted murder and other criminal activities within the area.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the suspects, recovery of arms and illicit drugs.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale commended the operatives and local vigilantes for the successes recorded. He reiterated the Command’s determination to sustain intelligence-led operations and decisive action against kidnappers, cultists and other criminal elements across the State.

The CP assured residents that the Command will continue to identify criminal hideouts, apprehend offenders and recover illicit weapons, while urging members of the public to support the Police with timely and credible information.

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