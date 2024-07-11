Delta Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Drug Addict For Stabbing His Mother To Death

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 23-year-old boy, simply identified as Samson, has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State police for stabbing his quinquagenarian (in her 50s) mother in Obiaruku, Delta State.

According to the information gathered, Samson was initially sent to Asaba, the state capital of Delta, to learn a trade after his secondary school. However, he was sent back a few months later after joining a group of boys involved in drugs, which affected his brain.

It was learned that he was brought back to Obiaruku, where his mother took him to a native mental health facility for treatment.

Speaking on the incident that occurred yesterday, an eyewitness who demanded anonymity explained to Vanguard, “They live on Jehovah Street, Obiedike Obiaruku, close to my shop. The mother is in her 50s but certainly not up to 60.

“At around 5 a.m., the mother came outside and saw her son, Samson, smoking. She confronted him, telling him it was too early. Perhaps she shouted at him. Then Samson went inside, brought out a knife, and stabbed his mother. The elder brother, who is a sickle cell patient, was the one who shouted, which made people enter the compound because the gate of the compound was still locked at the time.”

Eyewitnesses on different occasions who lived in the neighbourhood further explained to Vanguard via phone call that the boy had been addicted to drugs since his return from Asaba. They further stated that operatives of the state police came to arrest Samson while he was standing close to the corpse of his mother.

A video of the scene seen by this reporter showed some eyewitnesses pleading with Samson to drop the knife as they stood at the top of the building fence demarcating the compound and Samson’s house.

Samson was seen wearing boxers with no shirt while standing close to the corpse of his mother, who was lying in a pool of blood.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, responded that the suspect had been arrested.

Vanguard

