Delta Online Publishers Seek Strategic Partnership For 2026 Int’l Women’s Day Celebration In Delta

LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has called for strategic partnerships with key stakeholders as it prepares to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) in Delta State.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., will take place at No. 12 Uchenna Okolo Street, opposite St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Asaba, Delta State with Mrs Patricia Gbemudu, Former Chairperson, Nigeria Association of women Journalists ( NAWOJ) as Keynote Speaker.

In a statement issued by the forum, DOPF said this year’s celebration with the theme: “Give to Gain: Empowering Women through Digital Storytelling” will align with the global theme “Give To Gain”, with the message “When we give, we gain.”

According to the forum, the campaign promotes a culture of generosity, collaboration, and intentional support for the advancement of women and girls. It encourages individuals, organisations, and communities to contribute through donations, mentorship, knowledge-sharing, advocacy, visibility, and capacity building.

DOPF noted that the Give To Gain initiative highlights the importance of giving from the heart, stressing that such acts create positive ripple effects that strengthen families, communities, and society at large.

The forum explained that the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration will focus on key priorities including empowering women, supporting women-focused nonprofit organisations, amplifying the visibility of initiatives that advance women’s rights and empowerment, challenging stereotypes, discrimination, and gender bias.

DOPF further observed that International Women’s Day is increasingly becoming one of the world’s biggest giving platforms, providing opportunities to support organisations working to improve the lives of women and girls.

As part of the celebration, the forum will host a “Give To Gain” Impact Conference, recognise outstanding women and nonprofit organisations, and carry out media advocacy campaigns across Delta-based digital platforms. The programme will also feature public engagement initiatives aimed at encouraging greater support for women-focused causes and collaboration with grassroots organisations and girl-child advocacy groups.

The forum emphasized that the involvement of government institutions, community leaders, civil society organisations, and development partners will be vital in amplifying the impact of the campaign.

According to DOPF, broader participation will inspire more Deltans to embrace a culture of giving and support the advancement of women and girls.

“When women rise, society rises,” the statement added.

