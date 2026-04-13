Delta Online Publishers Salute Tompolo At 55, Hail His Role In Sustaining Peace In  Niger Delta

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LAGOS APRIL 13TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has extended warm felicitations to the renowned Niger Delta leader and philanthropist, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary, celebrated on April 12.

In a press release signed by its Secretary, Shedrack Onitsha-FCIIMS, MNIPR, the Forum described Tompolo as a “Niger Delta liberator and a renewed force for good,” whose contributions to the peace, stability, and socio-economic advancement of the region remain significant and commendable. The group noted that his evolution into a leading figure in private security and community development reflects a deep commitment to the progress of the Niger Delta.

“At 55, we celebrate not just the life of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, but a legacy of resilience, courage, and transformation. From his days as a champion of the Niger Delta struggle to his present role as a stabilising force, Tompolo has remained steadfast in his commitment to the peace, unity, and development of the region. His journey reflects a rare blend of strength and compassion that continues to inspire millions.”

DOPF particularly applauded his leadership role through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, emphasising that the company’s operations have been instrumental in curbing oil theft, safeguarding critical national assets, and restoring a measure of peace and stability across the region. According to the Forum, these efforts have not only enhanced crude oil production but also contributed to national economic recovery.

“Through your leadership in Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, you have demonstrated that sustainable peace is achievable when local knowledge, community trust, and strategic coordination are effectively harnessed. Your efforts have significantly reduced pipeline vandalism and oil theft, thereby strengthening national revenue and restoring confidence in the Niger Delta.”

The Forum further acknowledged Tompolo’s growing philanthropic footprint, describing him as a man who has continued to give back generously to his people and support initiatives that uplift communities. It stressed that his renewed focus on humanitarian service has endeared him to many and reinforced his legacy as a leader dedicated to the well-being of the Niger Delta.

“We also commend your expanding philanthropic engagements, which have touched countless lives across the region. Your renewed commitment to humanitarian service underscores a deeper sense of responsibility to your people and reflects the true essence of leadership anchored on service and sacrifice.”

DOPF also prayed for God’s continued protection, sound health, and wisdom for the celebrant, expressing hope that he will continue to play a vital role in fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in the region.

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