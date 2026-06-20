Delta Online Publishers Salute Oborevwori On  His 63rd Birthday

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LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) extends its congratulations to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

The Forum noted that the Governor’s birthday comes at a significant period in the life of the state, coinciding with the completion of three years of his administration, adding that this milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the policies, programmes, and initiatives undertaken by the government during the period.

DOPF in a statement signed by Emmanuel Enebeli and Onitsha Shedrack, President and Secretary of the Forum respectively, acknowledged the efforts of the Oborevwori’s administration in advancing its development agenda through infrastructure projects, governance reforms, and investments in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

The Forum also recognizes the administration’s emphasis on continuity in governance and its pursuit of policies aimed at improving the welfare of citizens across Delta State.

“As stakeholders in the information and media space, members of DOPF have closely observed developments in the state and appreciate the importance of accountable leadership, prudent management of public resources, and sustained engagement with citizens in the pursuit of development objectives.

“On this occasion, the Forum commends Governor Oborevwori for his service to Delta State and encourages the administration to sustain efforts geared towards promoting inclusive growth, strengthening public institutions, and addressing the evolving needs of the people.

“DOPF wishes the Governor good health, wisdom, and continued strength as he carries out the responsibilities of his office,” the statement read.

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