Okonjo-Iweala’s Mother Passes On At 96

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LAGOS OCTOBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Prof Kamene Okonjo, mother of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has died at the age of 96 years.

The renowned sociologist and matriarch of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family died on Friday.

She was the wife of the late Obi Prof Chukwuka Okonjo, the immediate past traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.

She was also the mother of the kingdom’s current traditional ruler, Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, described the deceased as a woman of exceptional intellect, humility, compassion and commitment to humanity.

The statement also highlighted her academic contributions and lifelong advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment, noting that her gentleness and grace endeared her to many.

Paying tribute, Okonjo-Iweala described her late mother as a woman who lived a quality life until the end.

In a post on her official X handle on Sunday, Okonjo-Iweala thanked friends and followers for their messages of condolence and support to her family.

She wrote, “Today, I have been overwhelmed with messages of condolences and tributes to my wonderful mother. I just want to thank all my friends and followers and let you know how appreciative my entire family and I are of your support.

“My mother lived a quality life till the end, and we are very grateful we had her for so long. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

In a statement announcing her passage, the family described her as “A woman of exceptional intellect, yet possessed a rare gentleness of spirit, humility and grace that endeared her to everyone privileged to know her.

“Her achievements transcended the boundaries of Ogwashi-Uku and Nigeria, earning her admiration and respect within academic and intellectual circles internationally.”

It further described her as a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a cherished pillar of the royal family.

“Her wisdom, kindness, quiet strength and exemplary character will remain an enduring inspiration to generations yet unborn,” it said.

The family added, “While we mourn her passing, we celebrate a life exceptionally well lived.”

It noted that at 96, the late scholar left behind an enduring legacy of scholarship, service, family values and advocacy for the dignity and advancement of women.

“We take comfort in our Christian faith and the assurance that she is resting peacefully with the Lord, having completed her earthly journey with grace and distinction,” the statement said.

Punch

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