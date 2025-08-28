Delta Online Publishers Salute Oborevwori, Deltans On State  34 Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has congratulated His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the good people of Delta State on the occasion of the state’s 34th anniversary.

Delta State, created on August 27, 1991, by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, has, over the years, evolved into a hub of rich cultural diversity, remarkable growth, and progressive governance that has brought government closer to the people through people-oriented policies and programmes.

While acknowledging the many achievements recorded in the last three decades, DOPF noted that the state has also faced developmental challenges, particularly in the areas of industrial expansion and security. These, the Forum stressed, remain critical issues that must be tackled with renewed focus if Delta is to maximize its economic and social potential.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ehvwubare Oghenekparobo, the Forum commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his pragmatic leadership and the visible impact of his M.O.R.E Agenda, which has already reflected in higher standards of project execution, especially in road infrastructure across the state. According to DOPF, these strides represent deliberate steps to entrench good governance and accelerate development.

However, the Forum urged the Governor to seize the moment of this 34th anniversary to assent to the recently passed Community Security Bill by the Delta State House of Assembly and put in place effective structures for its implementation. DOPF believes that the Bill, once operationalized, would provide a solid institutional framework to complement existing measures in addressing insecurity—one of the major challenges confronting communities and businesses in the state.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we commend the contributions of past leaders and all arms of government to the progress of Delta State since creation,” the Forum stated. “We equally salute the resilience and determination of Deltans, whose collective drive continues to shape the state’s forward march.”

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to supporting government initiatives through constructive reportage, balanced analysis, and developmental journalism in the overall interest of building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com