Delta Online Publishers Hail Kestin Pondi Security Achievements On His Birthday

LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has commended the Managing Director of Tantita Security Service Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi widely recognised stewardship at Tantita Security Services Limited, where his unwavering commitment to safeguarding critical national assets has played a significant role in improving security and stability in the Niger Delta.

The Group made the commendation in a statement signed by the President and Secretary-General of DOP, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli and Mr Onitsha Shedrack respectively in a birthday message to Kestin Pondi.

DOPF noted that through innovation, discipline and strategic collaboration, Pondi has set a commendable benchmark for private sector participation in national security, adding that beyond his professional achievements, they admired his humility and deep commitment to community development and youth empowerment.

“Your people-centred approach to leadership reinforces our shared belief in inclusive growth, partnership, and collective responsibility as enduring pathways to peace and progress. As media professionals, we particularly commend you for your support for constructive engagement and transparent communication.

“Your openness to dialogue has strengthened trust among security institutions, host communities, and the media,reflecting your clear appreciation of the media’s vital role in nation-building.

“On this special day, we wish you sound health, sustained success, and even greater accomplishments in the years ahead. Happy Birthday. We, the Executive and members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) celebrate you as you mark another birthday. We honour you not just for the occasion, but for the professionalism, vision, and dedication you consistently bring to national service and development. Your leadership continues to inspire confidence and make a meaningful difference,” the statement read.

