Delta: Neglected Ndokwa Land Cries Out For Development, Representation

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The residents of Obecha Inyi community situated in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State,have raised the alert over neglect of the community by both federal and state governments.

The indigenes who lamented that the absence of government projects and appointments has worsen their plight as citizen of Nigeria appealed to both leadership of Federal Government and Delta State government to intervene and address the pressing needs of the community.

Speaking on behalf of Obeche Inyi indignes, Prince Uzor Otunuya Lukman highlighted the challenges faced by the community to include lack of government support and provision of essential amenities. He lamented that Obecha Inyi indigenes has not received any tangible benefits from government initiatives.

Lukman specifically appealed to Delta State Governor, Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as well as the Senator and House of Representatives members representing Ndokwa East area to prioritize the community’s welfare.

Highlighting the critical deficiencies, Lukman emphasized the dire need for healthcare facilities, electricity and infrastructure development. He underscored the perilous state of the community’s roads, which pose significant risks to residents and visitors alike.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com