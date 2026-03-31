Delta Monarchs Endorse Tantita Surveillance Contract, UrgesTinubu To Renew, Expand Mandate

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Traditional rulers from Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko and Ndokwa extractions in Delta State have endorsed Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd for the pipeline surveillance contract, urging Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew and expand its mandate.

The endorsement followed an enlarged meeting of the monarchs held on Monday at the palace of HRM Dr. Emmanuel E. Sideso, OON, JP, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.

The communique issued was signed on behalf of the 50 traditional rulers present by HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe I, JP. OON, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom and Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, HRM(Capt) King Joseph 1, Timiya JP, PHD, the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha kingdom and chairman, Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum.

Others were the Chairman, the Odio-Ologbo of Onokoko Kingdom and Chairman, Ndokwa Traditional Rulers Council, the Ovie of Uzere HRM Isaac Udogri JP and Chairman, Isoko Traditional Rulers Forum as well as HRM King Monday Obukowho Whiskey, JP PHD, Odurhie 1, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom and Spokesperson for Urhobo Traditional Council

In an open letter to the President, the monarchs expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for awarding the contract to Tantita, stating that the company has delivered measurable results in securing oil and gas infrastructure.

“We express deep appreciation and profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd worthy of the pipeline surveillance contract in the Niger Delta,” the monarchs said.

They noted that the firm’s operations have led to a significant reduction in criminal activities across the region.

“There has been a reduction in criminality on all fronts, including illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, kidnapping, sea piracy, armed robbery and youth restiveness,” the statement added.

The traditional rulers further stated that the improved security situation has positively impacted Nigeria’s economy and the environment.

“It has bolstered the economy of the country and improved both aquatic and terrestrial habitats due to the reduction in illegal bunkering and destruction of oil and gas pipelines,” they said.

According to them, Nigeria’s oil production has increased to about 1.8 million barrels per day, with gas output also rising, a development they said has attracted more foreign direct investment.

The monarchs, however, opposed calls for decentralisation of the pipeline surveillance contract, warning that such a move could reverse the gains recorded.

“We condemn the call for decentralisation of the Tantita contract. Our findings show that the contract is already decentralised, with various contractors handling different sections across ethnic nationalities,” they stated.

They appealed to the President to renew and expand the scope of the contract to sustain the progress achieved.

“We appeal to Mr. President to renew and expand the scope of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd to enhance increased oil and gas output and ensure optimum peace and stability in the region,” they said.

Speaking at the meeting, a representative of Tantita, Barrister Emmanuel Jakpa, commended the monarchs for their support, describing it as critical to national security.

“Your service in your respective kingdoms in supporting this work is a national service because it concerns the security of the most valuable assets in our nation’s economy,” Jakpa said.

He disclosed that prior to the award of the contract in 2022, Nigeria’s oil production had dropped significantly due to crude oil theft.

“When this contract was signed in August 2022, production was around 700,000 barrels per day. Today, that story has changed completely, with recovery levels now between 97 and 99 per cent,” he stated.

Jakpa added that the company’s intervention has improved environmental conditions in the Niger Delta.

“If you visited many communities before now, soot pollution was a major issue. Today, that has significantly reduced, and our environment is cleaner and safer,” he said.

He warned that the progress made could be reversed if support for the initiative is withdrawn.

“This progress is not irreversible. If the right things are not sustained, we may return to the days of pollution and insecurity,” he cautioned.

In their separate remarks, some monarchs praised Tantita’s performance, particularly its role in restoring livelihoods and creating employment opportunities for youths.

“One of the greatest impacts is that our people can now return to fishing and farming. Our rivers are cleaner, and our environment is safer,” a monarch said.

Another traditional ruler noted that the company had engaged many youths in surveillance operations.

“Many of our youths are now employed as security personnel, which has reduced restiveness in our communities,” he said.

However, the monarchs called for improved communication between Tantita and traditional institutions.

“There must be continuous engagement with traditional rulers. This is the first major meeting since 2022, and such interactions should be regular to address issues and clear misconceptions,” one of them added.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment by both the monarchs and Tantita to sustain collaboration in protecting critical national assets and promoting development in the Niger Delta.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and placement of publications please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn