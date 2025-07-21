Delta: Management Of Osubi Airport  Targets N10bn Revenue In Two Years

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Alfred Diete Spiff, Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta State has set a target of N10 billion as revenue for the airport in two years.

The airport management, also said that it strictly adhered to the maintenance procedure of the airport, saying this had led to increased number of airlines operating in and out of the airport.

Mr. Winston Egwuatu, Osubi Airport Manager, revealed these in his presentation at the Airport Business Summit and Expo (ABSE) 2025, held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, recently.

The further breakdown of the targeted revenue generation, indicated that the airline would earn at least N3 billion by the end of 2025; N3.3 billion in 2026 and forecasted another N3.6 billion by the end of 2027, totalling N9.9 billion revenue projection.

According to him, the airport recorded N1.9 billion revenue in 2024.

Egwuatu, who was represented at the occasion by Mr. Salifu Adama, Accountant, Osubi Airport, said that more airlines have commenced operations into the airport.

He mentioned Overland, Arik and Rano Air as some of the operating carriers, while Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines would soon join their counterparts to fly into the airport.

Also, he expressed that Green Africa was carrying out Chevron operation in the airport, while UMZA Air has paid the necessary fees to commence operations.

Besides, he revealed that the airport management was encouraging the Delta State Government to float its own state-owned airline like Akwa Ibom and Enugu states.

The airport is a joint venture, which is 55 per cent owned by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and 45 per cent owned by Shoreline Services.

Also, he emphasised that the airport was deeply involved in Public Private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure upgrades and investment expansion.

He pointed out that the airport had installed modern baggage carousels, resuscitated airfield lighting system, constructed a modern police station close to the location and a fuel dump.

Egwuatu stated that the management was discussing with Enugu Air to attract operations to the airport.

He added that the airport was moving focus towards non-aeronautical revenue sources, and was seeking investors in the establishment of an Osubi Airport staff primary and secondary schools and hotels as well as an Aviation Clinic.

He assured that the airport was well-secured with presence of Nigerian Police Force Command, detachment of Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Department of State Security Service (DSS).

On community relations, he explained that the relationship with their host communities was evident in their warm disposition to the airport needs, adding that the three prominent kings in the area; Olu of Warri, Orodje of Okpe Land and Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom had all always risen in defense of the peaceful operations of the airport at critical times.

Egwuatu disclosed that aside the primary power supply from the Benin Electric Distribution Company (BEDC), the airport was powered by two serviceable secondary generating plant (800KVA and 810KVA CAT) with an additional 250KVA Static Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that could standby for two hours, 5KVA solar inverter system for control tower and 15KVA solar inverter system for check-in counters as backups.

He emphasized that the location of the airport was in the heart of the town and would command patronage of any business venture owing to high traffic network.

He said: “Its catchment area is Warri with over one million inhabitants and the Western Delta with about two million inhabitants.

There’s 4 leg power supply in the Airport which ensures 24hrs power.”

He noted that Osubi airport recently celebrated achievement of her goal-zero target for the first half of the year 2025, recording zero bird strike, zero accident and incident, zero runway incursion and excursion, zero passenger discomfort and zero security breaches.

Daily Independent

