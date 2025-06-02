Delta: Isoko Monarch Joins His Ancestors At  103

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The traditional ruler of Umeh Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Majesty Ambrose Odiri Owhe I, has died at the age of 103, having reigned over the kingdom for 50 years.

The monarch, who ascended the throne in 1975, was officially gazetted by the then Bendel State Government in 1984, as the first king of Umeh Kingdom to be officially recognised by the state.

The announcement of the passing of the traditional ruler was made on Thursday by the Umeh Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs (Ogbedion).

The Secretary of the Ogbedion Council, Philip Utoro, who spoke on behalf of the family and the council, read a statement jointly signed by the Adheise of Umeh Kingdom, High Chief James Omobor and the Azano of Umeh Kingdom, Prince Meshack Owhe.

According to the statement, the community mourns a monarch celebrated for his humility, integrity, and deep love for his people, noting that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

As part of the traditional rites, fourteen cannon shots were fired before the announcement, followed by a minute of silence and an additional seven shots. The monarch’s royal stool was then ceremonially covered by three Edions (quarter heads) to signal the start of the official mourning.

The council then directed that in preparation for the period of mourning, all residents are to prepare necessary supplies by Sunday, June 1 while a seven-day mourning period will begin on Monday, June 2 and end on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The statement partly reads, “It is with hearts filled with grief but deep gratitude to God for an illustrious and magnificent reign that we announce the transition of our distinguished monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ambrose Odiri Owhe I, J.P.

“No markets, farming activities, or ceremonies will be permitted during the mourning period.

“All public institutions in the kingdom are to fly their flags at half-mast.

“All social media platforms associated with Umeh should display the king’s photograph, and individuals are encouraged to do the same. All titled chiefs, notables, and residents are to wear a black armband on their left arm.”

Described as a symbol of Umeh’s cultural heritage, the late king’s reign witnessed unprecedented development, peace, and unity in the kingdom. Under his leadership, Umeh kingdom transformed from a rustic riverside village into one of the fastest-growing communities in Delta State.

Meanwhile, his son, Prince Rock Owhe, the Azano of Umeh Kingdom, has been named as the Regent and will oversee palace and kingdom affairs pending the installation of a new monarch.

