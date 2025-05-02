Delta House Of Assembly Seeks Public Hearing For Amendment On Law Of Community Security Corps

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A public hearing on a bill for a Law to amend the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency law, has been scheduled for Friday 9 May 2025.

The public hearing, being organized by the Joint Committees on Special Committee on Bills, and House Committee on Peace and Security, will hold at the Press center, Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Okpanam road, Asaba beginning at 10am.

A statement by the Chairman of the Joint Committee and Majority Leader of the House, Hon (Dr) Emeka Nwaobi, calls for inputs from stakeholders, either written or oral in the making of the new law.

The statement particularly seeks memoranda from the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, the Ministry of Justice, and the state chapter of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON.

The joint committee also expects inputs from the Delta State Security Trust Fund, the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Directorate of Political and Security Matters, the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ and other stakeholders from public and private sectors.

The statement adds that all memoranda on the proposed law should be in 30 copies, enclosed in a sealed envelope, and addressed to the Chairman, Joint Committee on Special Committee on Bills and Committee on Peace and Security.

It says all memoranda should be submitted to the Clerk of the Committee on or before Thursday 8 May 2025.

The statement appeals to relevant stakeholders to endeavour to participate in the public hearing as their presentation is key to the success of the exercise.

It will be recalled that the State House of Assembly at its sitting on Tuesday 8 April 2025, referred the bill to a joint committee for further legislative scrutiny.

