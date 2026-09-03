Delta: Heavy Rainfall Displaces Residents, Submerges Property, Houses In Oghara

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 3RD (NEWSRANGERS)-Heavy rainfall has displaced residents and submerged houses and property in parts of Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, prompting the state government to begin an assessment of the damage.

The flooding, which followed days of heavy rainfall, forced some residents to flee their homes and left several households counting their losses.

The development prompted the Delta State Government to inspect the affected communities and assess the extent of the damage, particularly areas requiring urgent intervention.

The state Commissioner for Bureau of Special Duties, Ejiro Terry Etacherure, led members of the State Emergency Management Team on the inspection on Monday.

Etacherure sympathised with the affected residents and said the government would consider measures to provide immediate relief while working towards lasting solutions to the recurring flooding in the area.

He said the inspection was necessary to enable the government to ascertain the extent of the damage and identify areas requiring urgent intervention.

According to him, the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori places a high priority on the safety and welfare of residents.

However, the commissioner urged residents to complement government efforts by taking greater responsibility for their environment, warning that indiscriminate dumping of refuse and obstruction of drainage channels could worsen flooding.

“As citizens, you have the responsibility to take care of your environment. You cannot expect the government to construct drainage and still expect the government to maintain it for you,” he said.

Etacherure warned residents against constructing buildings on waterways or dumping refuse in drainage channels, saying such activities could obstruct the free flow of stormwater.

He directed the Environmental Department of the Ethiope West Local Government Council to immediately begin sensitisation campaigns across Oghara and ensure that blocked drainage channels were cleared.

The commissioner said effective flood management required cooperation between the government and residents, particularly through early preventive measures.

He urged residents to regularly clear their surroundings and drainage channels to reduce the impact of flooding during heavy rainfall.

Flooding has remained a recurring concern in parts of Delta State, with Oghara previously identified for flood and erosion-control interventions. State budget documents have also listed flood/erosion-control measures at Oghara, while other drainage-related projects have been recorded in the area.

The state government had also intensified flood preparedness in August, identifying vulnerable communities and potential emergency shelters ahead of the peak of the rainy season.

Speaking on behalf of the Oghara community, Edafe Abada said the situation had become severe, with several houses submerged and some residents forced to leave their homes.

He appealed to the state government to urgently intervene by improving drainage infrastructure and assisting families whose homes and belongings were affected.

The government said the assessment would guide its response to the current situation and help determine measures needed to reduce the recurrence and impact of flooding in Oghara.

Punch

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