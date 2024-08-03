Delta: Grade-one Clark Appointed Technical Adviser Media To Burutu LGA Chairman

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Chairman, Burutu Local Government Council, Hon. Chief (Dr.) Julius Takeme JP, has graciously appointed Mr. Grade – one Clark, Technical Adviser, Media, Public Communication and Allied Matters to the Burutu Local Government.

Mr. Clark graduated with a honours degree in Mass Communication, from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and obtained a Masters Degree, in Mass Communication, with a bias in Print Journalism, from the same University of Nigeria.

He also earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Delta State University, Abraka.

Clark is a veteran of the Nigeria Airforce – while in service, he attended several courses at home and abroad.

He has held several official positions.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

