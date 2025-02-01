Delta Govt Suspends Five Headteachers For Alleged Imposition Of Illegal Levies On Pupils

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has suspended five primary school headteachers for extorting pupils through illegal levies.

The action, announced in a statement from the State Ministry of Information, Asaba, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Theresa Adiabua-Oliko, was made public on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Copies of the statement were distributed to journalists in Warri.

The statement noted that this decisive move was to end corruption in the education sector.

According to the statement, the suspensions followed “an investigation and an on-the-spot visit carried out recently by the Commissioner for Primary Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, to schools across the state.”

The statement further disclosed that a formal request was made to the State Universal Basic Education Board for disciplinary action against the affected school heads, who were found guilty of imposing unauthorised levies on pupils taking the 2025 Cognitive and Placement Examination.

It further noted that the schools involved include: “Asamala Primary School, Ugiliamai (Ndokwa West LGA); Abraka Model Primary School, Abraka (Ethiope East LGA); Ekrejeta Primary School, Abraka (Ethiope East LGA); and Origin Primary School, Orogun (Ughelli North LGA).”

The government’s swift response underscores its unwavering zero-tolerance policy on corruption and its commitment to ensuring that the state’s educational resources are properly utilised.

“This administration will not condone any form of exploitation in our schools,” the statement warned, emphasizing that further punitive measures await any official found guilty of malpractice.

