Delta Govt Secures N1bn From European Investment Bank To Tackle Environmental Challenges

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State has secured a N1 billion intervention fund from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to address pressing environmental challenges, particularly erosion and threats to infrastructure.

The funding, facilitated through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP-EIB), highlights the state government’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

The development follows the approval and release of the counterpart fund by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, ensuring Delta’s selection as one of the 23 beneficiary states under the European Investment Bank’s intervention program.

Anda Ayuba Yalaks, the National Project Coordinator of NEWMAP-EIB, commended the Delta State government for its dedication to tackling environmental issues.

According to a statement signed by NEWMAP-EIB Communication Specialist Madina Gertrude, the state’s proactive steps have secured its eligibility for intervention.

Leading a Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) delegation on a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu, in Asaba, Yalaks confirmed that Delta State had met all the necessary conditions for the funding.

Following an assessment of erosion sites that pose significant threats to lives and infrastructure, he identified these locations as priority areas for investment. “Delta State has met all conditions 100%,” Yalaks affirmed.

Emu, while welcoming the FPMU delegation, outlined key successes from the first phase of NEWMAP, including the Owanta erosion and stormwater management project in Ika North East and the Obomkpa and Ukwu-Nzu erosion sites in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

He urged NEWMAP-EIB to replicate these achievements in other ongoing projects across the state.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to environmental protection, Jamani Tommy Ejiro, Commissioner for Environment emphasized that Governor Oborevwori’s campaign promises to the Okpanam community were already yielding results.

He announced the approval of intervention projects at the Amachai/Ogbozoma and Vanguard Area erosion sites, reaffirming the government’s resolve to expand NEWMAP-EIB interventions to other erosion-prone communities.

“This move aims to secure and sustain the environment in Delta State,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by officials, including Onoriode Agofure, Commissioner for Transport, Minnie Oseji, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Benedict Nwaokocha, State Project Coordinator and other key NEWMAP-EIB specialists.

BusinessDay

