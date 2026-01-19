Delta Govt Resumes Work On N29.8bn 10.1km Aboh–Akarai Road, Okiri River Bridge in Ndokwa East 

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has commenced work on the construction of the 10.1-kilometre Aboh–Akarai Road, including a major bridge across the Okiri River, in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, at a total cost of ?29.8 billion.

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the project site, where he was accompanied by the Director of Highways, Engr. Solomon Aghagba, and other top officials of the Ministry of Works.

According to the Commissioner, the project is designed to open up Akarai community and its environs by providing a direct road link to Aboh, thereby eliminating the long-standing dependence on river transportation.

He noted that Ndokwa East is predominantly agrarian, with residents largely engaged in farming and fishing, but poor access caused by difficult terrain has over the years hindered economic activities and business growth.

“This project is intended to open up more avenues for the people of Akarai to link Aboh without having to sail through the river. Because of the nature of the topography, it has been very difficult for the people to do business and succeed as entrepreneurs,” Izeze said.

He explained that the road and bridge project aligns with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, stressing that the “O” in the agenda represents opportunities for all Deltans, regardless of whether they live in riverine, rural or urban areas.

The Commissioner revealed that the bridge component of the project spans seven sections, an upgrade from the initial five-span design, to ensure durability and resilience against flooding.

He said the redesign was informed by the 2012 flood level, which was used as the benchmark to guarantee that the bridge would withstand future flooding and outlive changing environmental conditions.

Izeze added that contractors had returned to site immediately after the Christmas holidays and that preliminary works, including bush clearing, had been completed.

He stated that piling would commence once the water level of the river recedes further, expressing optimism that substantial progress would be achieved before the end of the year.

“This is one of the many promises of His Excellency that are being kept across the 25 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the contracting engineer, Lichaa Geagea, confirmed that preparatory works were ongoing, including site clearing, access opening, and arrangements for key facilities such as the batching plant, iron bending yard and beam seating areas.

He disclosed that access roads to the bridge abutments had been opened and that heavy equipment, including excavators, cranes and mixers, would arrive on site before the end of the month.

Geagea said piling for the bridge is expected to begin next month, while bush clearing for the remaining sections of the road would soon be completed.

He added that refilling works, box culverts and other drainage structures would also commence before the end of the month.

The Aboh–Akarai Road and Okiri River Bridge project is expected to significantly boost mobility, economic activities and social integration in Ndokwa East, particularly for riverine communities that have long struggled with accessibility challenges.

