Delta Govt Reaffirms Workers Of Safety As NLC Stages Peaceful Nationwide Protest Against Insecurity 

LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of lives and property, declaring that security remains the very essence of governance.

The assurance was given on Wednesday at Government House, Asaba, by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo, while addressing members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who staged a peaceful protest as part of the nationwide demonstration against insecurity in Nigeria.

Receiving the protesters on behalf of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Erijo acknowledged their concerns, stressing that “the primary essence of government is the security and welfare of its citizens,” adding that no government would be indifferent to the safety of its populace.

While noting that Delta State remains relatively peaceful, he described the protest as a solidarity action reflecting the broader national security challenges.

The Chief of Staff also pointed out that the Federal Government is aware of the gravity of the situation, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited some of the security challenges currently confronting the country.

“We equally recognize the efforts being made by the Federal Government to confront and address the ugly and disturbing security situations being experienced in some parts of the country,” he said.

Erijo conveyed the message of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the workers, emphasizing that the enhancement of peace and security is one of the cardinal pillars of the present administration’s MORE Agenda.

According to him, “without peace and security, it would be impossible to effectively deliver the dividends of democracy,” and assured the protesters that their message had been clearly received and would be transmitted to the appropriate authorities, including the President.

Commending the NLC for its peaceful conduct, Erijo said the state government appreciated the maturity displayed by the workers, assuring them that “necessary actions will continue to be taken to further strengthen security across the nation.”

Earlier, the Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Delta State Council, Comrade Acrobat Enekhawore, had painted a grim picture of how insecurity has disrupted daily life and shattered public confidence across the country.

The protest, which formed part of a nationwide action by the NLC, ended with a call for decisive collaboration between the state and federal governments to restore security, safeguard children’s education, protect workplaces and homes, and secure the future of the nation.

