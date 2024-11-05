Delta Govt Reacts To Okowa’s EFCC Arrest

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The current Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has broken silence on the arrest and detention of the immediate past Governor of the state, Sen. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

It would be recalled that Latonore was the embattled Governor’s Executive Assistant on Communications between 2017 to May 29, 2023, but was re-appointed by the incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

He emphatically told those that care to listen that his former boss remained innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of jurisdiction.

He called on Deltans to calm.dowm but pray for him at this trying time.

He said so on Monday night, shortly after the news filtered out that Okowa was detained by the anti-graft agency at its Port Harcourt office.

He said under the legal principle of presumption of innocence, the former Governor may be interrogated and released without criminal prosecution or until proven guilty by a Court of competent jurisdiction

He said it was within the purview of to EFCC invite suspects based on criminal allegations, which may be true or false, but the Law recognizes the innocence of all accused persons until proven otherwise.

He further stated that in the instant case, the former Governor did not elope but made himself available to the commission to be interrogated as a Law abiding citizen of Nigeria.

He maintained that his former boss did not abscond from the shore of the country as we have it in some cases under investigation.

He said, “The news of former governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s arrest by EFCC is trending on social media platforms based on reports by section a of the traditional media.

“There is no cause for alarm. It’s an established procedure in criminal matters to have a suspect arrested based on allegations in form of a petition to the commission

“Arrest is not a proof of guilt, and not a judgment by a Court of competent jurisdiction. The allegations shall be tested in Court or Courts is the need arises. It’s important for us to keep our fingers crossed.

“I urge Deltans to pray for Senator Okowa at this trying time,” Oghenesivbe said.

Meanwhile, a top political chieftain in the state said the embattled Governor may be charged to court by the commission today to face the full wrath of the law.

NewTelegraph

