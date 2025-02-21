Delta Govt, NIPCO Gas  Signs MoU For CNG Vehicles Conversion Centre

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-DELTA State Government and NIPCO Gas Limited, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the establishment of a Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, conversion centre of vehicles.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu; Commissioner for Transport, Mr Onoriode Agofure, and Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, signed on behalf of the state government, while Mr Sanjay Tarat signed for NIPCO Gas Limited at a brief ceremony at Asaba.

The initiative, according to Dr. Emu, was a deliberate effort of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to provide a place for residents of Asaba to convert their petrol – dependent vehicles to CNG- powered ones.

He reiterated that Governor Oborevwori takes timeliness and quality seriously, saying that the State Government had shown commitment by providing the company with a 3,000 square metres facility in Asaba.

He warned that the state would not hesitate to revoke the MoU if the company failed to perform accordingly. Emu said: “The conversion to CNG is the way to go; the governor was among the very few governors who drove in an E.V and CNG vehicles. Yes, planning takes a while and here we are with this engagement.

“It shows that we want to get the fundamentals right before we start getting the vehicles. Without the CNG stations in our environment, we can’t go anywhere.

“So, we like to welcome you to Delta State. This ceremony is important to us and the name chosen is a brand and NIPCO is one, especially as it concerns CNG; one of the foremost in the country.

“Timelines are very critical to us. Please, endeavour to keep to timelines. I am sure you have heard about His Excellency’s penchant for timelines and quality jobs on the social media space.

“We shall not hesitate to revoke this MoU on account of your inability to perform. We do know you can perform and your inability to perform, we have mitigated by providing the space; which is also what we owe you. Therefore, the ball is in your court”.

Vanguard

