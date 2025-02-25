Delta Govt, NDDC Clash  Over Repairs Of Federal Roads

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There has been a serious altercation between the Delta State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over the repair of federal roads in the state.

While the NDDC Commissioner representing Delta State on the Board, Hon. Monday Igbuya, claimed that the Delta State Government is neglecting the construction of federal roads and leaving them to NDDC, the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has dismissed the claims as ridiculous.

The governor, who characterised the statements as fallacious, made these remarks during the inauguration of the reconstructed 9.6 km Abraka-Oben Road and the flag-off of the reconstruction of failed sections of the Abraka-Agbor Road (Phase 1) in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area.

He reiterated the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the federal government for the overall socio-economic development of the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, the governor emphasised his administration’s demonstrable commitment to addressing federal road issues within the state.

“I recall that Mr Speaker, in his previous capacity, approved funds for the rehabilitation of the Benin-Sapele Road by the Delta State Government. While he was Speaker, the Delta State Government recognised the urgency to intervene on the Benin-Warri Highway, especially from Amukpe to Effurun.

“It was critical at that time, as vehicles were taking days to travel from Benin to Warri,” he said. “The government rehabilitated that road during his tenure. Therefore, suggesting that the Delta State Government is abandoning everything for the NDDC is a gross misrepresentation that I must correct here and now.

“Let me remind you that the bridges being constructed in the Warri area are part of a Federal Trunk A road, and the state government is intervening to reduce travel time.

“The Ughelli-Asaba dualisation project spans about 180 km. I encourage you to drive from Ughelli to Asaba and witness the remarkable interventions made by the Delta State Government on this federal highway. We have intervened several times on the road you are here to flag off today.”

He, however, commended the NDDC for initiating the reconstruction of the crucial access road from Abraka to Oben and urged for the road’s completion to Benin.

“I appreciate the NDDC Board for their vision, for understanding the challenges at hand, and for providing the policy guidelines for this important project,” he said.

“I am pleased that the NDDC is focusing on addressing failed sections of roads throughout the region. The Delta State Government firmly believes in our partnership with the federal government under President Bola Tinubu.

“I am unsure if the NDDC mobilises contractors, but in Delta State, we ensure that our contractors are mobilised up to 40 per cent to mitigate the impact of inflation on them. I also thank Mr President for appointing capable individuals to manage our ministries, departments, and agencies for the benefit of Nigerians,” he commended.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com