Delta Govt Demotes Two Engineers For Certifying Uncompleted Road Projects

LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced the demotion of two serving engineers in the state civil service for issuing certificates of job completion on road projects that were yet to be completed.

The affected officers, Gabriel Evuarhere and Samuel Nwokolobia, both engineers, were demoted from Deputy Director to Assistant Director and from Assistant Director to Chief Engineer, respectively.

A statement signed by William Ogolokpe for the Head of Service and made available to journalists in Asaba on Friday directed that their next promotions to the posts of Deputy Director and Assistant Director will now take effect from January 1, 2028, and January 1, 2027, respectively.

The two separate letters read in part: “That you, Gabriel Evuarhere, are found culpable of corruption, dishonesty, and failure to adhere to laid-down procedures and are thereby reduced in rank by one salary grade level from the post of Deputy Director (Civil Engineer), SGL 16, to that of Assistant Director (Civil Engineer), SGL 15, with effect from January 1, 2024.

“That you, Samuel Nwokolobia, are found culpable of corruption, dishonesty, and failure to adhere to laid-down procedures and are thereby reduced in rank by one salary grade level from the post of Assistant Director (Civil Engineer), SGL 15, to that of Chief Civil Engineer, SGL 14, with effect from January 1, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, had appealed to the disciplinary committee to temper justice with mercy by commuting their sentences from outright dismissal from service to a reduction in rank. Hence, they were demoted.

Oborevwori, however, cautioned that there would be no sacred cows in the quest to ensure quality project delivery and value for money for Deltans.

He warned that subsequent offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

