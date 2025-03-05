Delta Govt Cracks Down On Illegal Miners

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has launched a crackdown on illegal mining operations, declaring several miners wanted for unauthorised activities along the Ogbolu corridor in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Officials warn that unregulated stone mining poses severe environmental risks, endangers public safety and disrupts the state’s urban development plans.

Speaking on Monday, Commissioner for Rural and Riverine Roads and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, condemned the illegal operations, stressing that they jeopardise critical infrastructure projects.

“The Ugbolu Heights is a crucial part of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Plan. Yet, illegal miners are recklessly excavating the land, causing environmental degradation,” Aniagwu said.

He warned that the government would no longer tolerate unauthorised mining and that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

Residents and environmental activists have expressed concerns about the destructive impact of illegal mining, urging stricter enforcement and alternative employment opportunities for those involved.

DailyTrust

