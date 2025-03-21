Delta Govt Assures FG Of  Total Support For Federal Medical Centre In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY0-Delta State Government has assured to provide the necessary support to ensure the successful take off of the federal medical center, Ovwian in Udu local government area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme gave the assurance during the courtesy visit of a high-power delegation from the Federal Ministry of Health who were in the state to assess the site and location of the hospital.

The commissioner commended the federal government for considering the State for the establishment of the medical center in Ovwian for the provision of tertiary health care adding that the initiative aligned with Governor Oborevwori’s vision of improving healthcare services for its citizens.

“The truth is that every support you need for the establishment of the FMC Ovwian, you will get it from the State Government. His Excellency is very happy with the approval and because of the growing population in Udu, Warri and Uvwie axis, the need for a tertiary hospital of that magnitude is needed in that area.

According to Dr Onojaeme, the commitment of the present administration as it concerns provision of health facilities and health care delivery for the citizenry was evident in the recent approval by the State Executive Council for the establishment of a Specialist Hospital at Osubi with Public Laboratory and Psychiatric Clinic in the Delta Central Senatorial District.

He stated that the newly approved Specialist hospital was a step taken to provide tertiary healthcare and referral centres in that area that has about eight local government areas in that senatorial district.

The member, House of Representatives representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Hon. Francis Waive, in his remark, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his support on the establishment of the hospital since its approval by the President.

“When Mr. President gave his accent to this Bill, I called the Governor that Mr. President has just approved the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Ovwian and he was happy about it and congratulated me and all Deltans and asked me what I will need for the establishment of the hospital,” he disclosed.

The Leader of the delegation and Director, Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, Dr Jimoh Saludeen said they were in the State on the assessment of the site/location and to report back to the Minister before the commencement of the project.

According to him, “we are here so that the State can show us a land or landed property where the hospital can be cited or an already existing facility in Ovwian.

“We will be glad to be showed the land or the landed property where the hospital will be located, be given the Certificate of Occupancy, and the Survey of the place, the document containing the State Executive Council’s pronouncement and also the State House of Assembly resolution on the land in question and the MOU that will be signed by both parties.”

Present at the visit were the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr. (Mrs.) Philomena Okeowo, Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Festus Okumbor, Director of Medical Services and Training, Ministry of Health, Dr. Chris Iwegbu, Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, amongst others.

Nigeria Tribune

