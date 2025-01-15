Delta Gov Oborevwori Suspends Aide Over Alleged  Fraud

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has suspended the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Morals and Diaspora, Ms. Favour Obakoro, popularly known as Vida Modelo, effective immediately.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu.

According to the statement, the move is to allow security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that Obakoro used her position to fraudulently obtain money from various individuals.

