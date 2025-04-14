Delta: Friends Flee As Girl Drowns In Amukpe River

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A girl simply identified as Maro has drowned in a river in Amukpe Community, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that she went with a friend to swim at the river when the ugly incident occurred.

It was also gathered that the friend she went with to swim ran away when she drowned.

Only the victim’s clothes and the USB of her phone charger were recovered. Her mobile phone was not seen.

A call was put across to her mobile phone, but the person who picked from the other end switched it off.

The body of the deceased has not been found, but her family members are still by the Amukpe river waiting to recover her corpse.

At the time of this report, the victim’s friend has been arrested to explain how the incident which led to the death of the deceased happened.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, is yet to pick phone calls as well as reply to a text message sent to him for confirmation.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com