Delta: Five Killed As SUV Rams Into Passenger Tricycle In Ughelli, Driver Flees Scene

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Five people were killed on Wednesday in an accident that occurred along the Oteri-Ovwor Road in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when a black Mercedes-Benz GLK, allegedly driven by a suspected internet fraudster — commonly referred to locally as a “Yahoo boy” — collided at high speed with a commercial tricycle (Keke Napep), killing five people on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the luxury SUV was being driven at an alarmingly high speed when it rammed into a tricycle carrying passengers at the time.

The devastating impact of the collision left five people dead, including women and children, while a young boy, the only known survivor, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“The crash was deafening,” said one witness who spoke with newsmen. “People rushed to the scene, but it was already too late for most of the passengers.”

Following the tragic incident, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz reportedly fled the scene on foot, abandoning the vehicle and the victims. Authorities suspect the driver may be a ‘Yahoo boy,’ given the flashy nature of the car and the pattern of reckless driving often associated with such individuals.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Thursday, noting that five people died in the crash.

“Yes, it’s confirmed. Five people died in the crash. But that ‘Yahoo boy’ part — I don’t know,” he said.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com