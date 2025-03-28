Delta: Why Erhobaro Community Of Orogun Removes Etewhia Leadership, Installs New EXCO

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Erhobaro Community, comprising the four sub-communities of Erhobaro, Obaro-Uku, Etewhia, and Etavwobakai, in Orogun Kingdom, Ughelli North local government has officially removed the Etewhia Executive Committee under Chairmanship of Mr. Michael Anibor, citing multiple governance failures and financial mismanagement.

In a decisive move during a general meeting held at the Erhobaro Community Town Hall, presided over by the Okarorho, Pa. Godwin Okoko, the community leadership listed several grievances against the outgoing executive, including failure to convene annual meetings, lack of transparency in financial matters, and allegations of embezzlement.

The expanded meeting had community leaders from the four sub-clan of Erhobaro led by the OKARORHO, PA. Godwin Okoko, also had the Secretary to the ?karorho, Pastor God’spower Akp?baro, Mr. Akp?d? Onoata the Onotu-uku of Erhobaro, Engr. Benson Akp?miemie, Obaro-Uku community chairman, Mr. Sunday Oghre, Erh?baro community chairman, Comrade Andrew Anere, Etavw?bakai community chairman and other sons and daughters of the communities in attendance.

At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that the past executive has outlived their purposed and the resolution for their removal was signed by key community figures, including Okarorho Pa. Godwin Okoko, Eldestwoman, Mama Onokagbor Obaro, and Youth Leader, Mr. Mudiaga Ovwiomoriemu.

Following their removal, a new Etewhia Executive Committee was immediately inaugurated to oversee community affairs for the next four years: Chairman: Mr. Lawrence Eyakuaire; Vice-Chairman: Mr. Power Akpobaro; Secretary: Mr. Henry Omonigho; Assistant Secretary: Mr. Samson Okoko; Financial Secretary: Mr. Julius Enagbodje; Women Leader: Madam Elizabeth Agabi; Auditor: Mr. Anthony Idurie; Public Relations Officer: Mr. Duke Ukavbe; and Youth Leader: Mr. Lucky Oberhiri

The community issued a stern warning to the general public, advising against any dealings with the former executive and affirming that all official matters concerning Etewhia Community should henceforth be handled exclusively by the new leadership under Mr. Eyakuaire.

This leadership restructuring marks a significant shift for the Etewhia community, with expectations of improved transparency and accountability in governance.

