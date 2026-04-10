Delta Displays  Potential At Blue Economy Summit, Seeks Investors 

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has intensified efforts to attract investors to its maritime and blue economy sector, highlighting vast untapped opportunities at the Blue Economy Investment Summit 2026 held on Thursday at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The summit, themed “Shifting Gears: Heading to a New Frontier in Maritime Economy,” brought together key stakeholders, policymakers, and investors to explore opportunities within Nigeria’s marine resources sector.

Speaking on the sidelines, Director-General of the Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Dr. Anthony Elekeokwuri, said the state’s extensive coastline and rich marine endowments position it as a prime destination for maritime investments.

According to him, Delta State boasts about 163 kilometres of coastline, offering significant opportunities for seaport development, fisheries, and marine-based industries.

He noted that the state’s marine ecosystem supports unique aquatic species and thriving economic activities, including fisheries, distilleries, and logistics, which collectively underscore its economic potential.

“Delta State is huge in terms of marine economy potential. What we have is a vast opportunity waiting to be harnessed. We are encouraging investors to come and see what we have on ground. There is a lot to take away,” Elekeokwuri said.

He added that the state government is actively working to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas, emphasizing ongoing investments in infrastructure, education, and ease of doing business.

Describing Delta as a “safe investment destination,” he said the state offers incentives and operates a one-stop shop investment system through DIDA, which enables business registration within 48 hours.

Also speaking, Executive Director of Operations at the Delta State Internal Revenue Service, Prof. Frank Nwugo, stressed the need for stronger collaboration between federal and state governments to unlock the full potential of the maritime sector.

He pointed out that despite the presence of key assets such as the Koko Port, described as one of the deepest seaports in Nigeria development has been slow due to limited federal government involvement and policy constraints.

Nwugo called for reforms in maritime policies, particularly those relating to offshore resource management, noting that clearer regulatory frameworks would enhance investment and operational efficiency in the sector.

On his part, Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dr. Barry Gbe, said the state’s participation in the summit was strategic, aimed at building partnerships and attracting investors.

He explained that engaging with stakeholders and development partners would help refine policies targeted at boosting the blue economy and driving job creation.

“We are here to network with key players and attract investors who can develop logistics and marine infrastructure. This will not only grow the economy but also create jobs for our people,” he said.

Gbe highlighted strategic assets such as Koko and Warri ports, noting their proximity to markets and potential to drive trade and industrial growth if properly developed.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Samuel Oligida, emphasized the state’s tourism and renewable energy prospects within the blue economy framework.

He pointed to Delta’s coastal landscapes, cultural heritage sites, and marine environment as viable tourism assets, while also noting opportunities in offshore oil and gas exploration and ocean-based renewable energy.

Oligida said the state government is focused on attracting credible investors who can partner in unlocking these opportunities and advancing economic growth.

The Delta delegation maintained that the summit provides a platform to market the state’s vast blue economy potential and initiate discussions that could lead to concrete investment agreements.

They expressed optimism that sustained engagement with investors and policymakers would position Delta State as a leading hub in Nigeria’s emerging maritime economy.

For advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn