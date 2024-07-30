Delta CP Urges Protest Organisers To Furnish Command With Relevant Details, Orders Mass Deployment Of Policemen

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In view of the planned nationwide protest scheduled to be held from 1st August to 10th August 2024, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun that all organizers of the protest give details of their activities to their respective Police Commands for security arrangements before the commencement date, the CP has called on organizers of the protest in Delta State to submit the following details of their activities as regards the protest.

The required details according to statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday are the proposed protest/assembling point and routes, expected duration of the protest, names and contact details of protest leaders and organizers and measures to prevent hijack by criminal elements.

“CP Olufemi Abaniwonda urged both the organizers and those embarking on the protest to cooperate with the command to ensure that the proposed protest is carried out peacefully without being hijacked by unscrupulous persons

“The CP assures residents in the state that the command will deploy all available resources to ensure that residents are protected during and after the protest and will continue to maintain law and order throughout the state.

“Those participating in any form of protest are therefore advised to ensure that they maintain the sanctity of public gathering and lawful assembly and avoid acts capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“To this end, the CP has ordered massive deployment across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order. Undercover Police operatives from the State Intelligence Department have also been deployed to monitor activities during the protest and also identify miscreants who want to cause mayhem during the protest,” the statement read.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com