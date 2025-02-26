Delta CP Deploys Tactic Teams  To Combat Kidnapping, Armed Robbery In Ogwashi-Uku

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Due to series of complaints emanating from Ogwashi-uku circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms of incessant kidnapping and armed robbery in the area, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has directed the Deputy Commissioner of police operations, DCP Aina Adesola to deploy tactical teams to Ogwashi-Uku,

In compliance with this directive, deployments of combat operatives were drawn from Dragon Patrol, Eagle-Net, and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and posted to various nipping points in Ogwshi-Uku.

In the same vein, the command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad (SAKCCS) has been mandated to relocate to Ogwashi-Uku and to embark on intelligence-driven policing to ensure that all suspected kidnappers and armed robbers carrying out these nefarious activities are arrested and brought to justice.

In addition to these deployments, operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) have been directed to embark on undercover policing duties and intelligence gathering in the area.

The CP reaffirms and assures residents in the state of the Command’s commitment to providing security for all and ensuring that the entire state is safe.

Members of the public are urged to go about their lawful business while monitoring their environment and report any suspicious person or movement to the Police.

The police equally provided dedicated telephone lines 08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914 for report of any criminal activities.

