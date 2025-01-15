Delta CP Debunks Allegation Of N250k Extortion By Warri DPO, Urges Activists To Verify Facts

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has urged human rights activists and journalists to engage the command through the Police Public relations officer and verify facts before resorting to publication on social media in order not to mislead the public.

Abaniwonda advise came on the heels of publication on the internet and other social media platforms orchestrated by one Comrade Peter Edariese alleging that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and men of ‘B’ Division Warri arrested one Godstime Edesiri over undisclosed crime and was forced to pay two hundred and forty thousand naira for bail.

The Police Command in a statement signed by its Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe debunk the claim and gave concrete narrative of what transpired.

“On the 28th of October 2024 at about 1540hours, one Mrs Helen Ogodogun reported that on the same date, her phone Samsung Galaxy AO5s worth one hundred and sixty-five thousand naira was stolen while on transit and two hundred and fifteen thousand naira (#240,000) was transferred from her bank account and used to purchase airtime through USSD.

“On receipt of the complaint, the investigation was extended to the bank, and the Police were furnished with the account details and phone number 09060671012 which was recharged from the victim’s account.

“On the 3rd of December 2024, technically driven investigation led to the arrest of one Godstime Edesiri whose Phone contained the sim card that was recharged on the said date that the transaction occurred. The suspect opted for an out-of-court settlement with the complainant with the hope that justice could be perverted. On 14th January 2024, the suspect was arraigned in court on charges of Conspiracy and stealing and was remanded in Okere Prison Warri,” the police explained.

