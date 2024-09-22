Delta: Council Boss Warns Residents Of Isoko Riverine  Communities Of Impending Flood

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state, Godwin Ogorugba, has directed residents living in the riverine communities and flood-prone areas to, “as a matter of urgency and importance, start relocating their families, children and some of their farm produce to safer environment in the upper land.”

The council boss promised to communicate with them if the need arises for them to relocate to designated government Internally Displaced Persons camps.

Ogorugba gave the directive on Monday, urging those concerned to “start gathering their farm products as the flood level continues to rise daily.”

He however joined the people in prayers to God to stop the looming flood, saying that “with God all things are possible.”

But the council chairman has frowned at “the indiscriminate disposal of refuse at illegal and unapproved dump sites, drains, and environs.”

He noted with concern that “this has been causing sicknesses, diseases and blockage of drains leading to partial flooding, most especially in Ozoro community and its environs.”

Ogorugba, speaking through the Supervisory Councillor for Environment, Joshua Alebe, while carrying out special sanitation exercise at Ozoro, headquarters of the local government area urged residents to cultivate a culture of clearing, cleaning and proper gathering of their refuse for disposal through registered private service providers or recommended government dump sites in the area.

He said, “A clean environment is what guarantees a healthy living and it must be everyone’s business to keep Isoko North clean.”

He also called for synergy with the various community leaders to actualise his agenda of “Operation Keep Isoko North Clean.”

He emphasized the need to actualize a clean and healthy environment for the Isoko North people stressing that “all community leaders and residents must be up and doing in their responsibilities to work in synergy with the local government council.”

Punch

