Delta CJ Frees Couple, 8 Inmates, Re-Affirms Judiciary’s Commitment To Upholding Justice

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Tessy Diai has set free 10 inmates and vowed to ensure that no individual was unjustly held in any of the custodial centres in the state beyond the lawful period or without proper charges.

Justice Diai, who embarked on jail delivery exercise to Warri, Sapele and Kwale custodial centres, also ordered the release of 10 inmates from various custodial centres across the state and vowed to end unlawful detention and protect citizens’ rights.

Among those freed were a couple, Aforkeoghene Thompson and Maureen Kent; including Moses Yinkore, Funakpo Fuobo, Usman Adamu, Kekere Jonathan, Addi Azunya, David Onajite, Kingsley Desmond and Michael Tyo.

During the visit, the CJ reviewed a total of 676 warrants, leading to the release of the inmates on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), saying they had no case to answer.

At the Warri Custodial Centre, Justice Diai reviewed 345 cases, resulting in the release of two inmates, she also praised the Judges, particularly the judge handling criminal cases at High Court 1, Ughelli, and the prosecuting team for their diligent handling of cases.

“We have come to the end of the exercise and reviewed 345 warrants. Most cases are either already in court or awaiting DPP advice. I commend the prosecuting counsel and the judges for their diligence. Without their efforts, we wouldn’t have achieved this much,” she said.

Justice Diai also noted challenges such as the failure to produce defendants in court, particularly at the Magistrate Court level, hoping that such courts will seize the benefits of the Zoom facilities installed in Warri and Ughelli High Courts

At Sapele and Kwale custodial centres, the CJ emphasised that the exercise was not aimed at mass releases but towards ensuring fairness and legality in detentions.

“We don’t want situations where individuals are detained without charges or held longer than they should. In cases of ill-health or on compassionate grounds, we may consider releasing inmates.

“However, once a case is in court, the Chief Judge has limited powers, except to guide the trial judge or magistrate,” she clarified.

Justice Diai reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice, assuring that the exercise would continue at the Agbor and Ogwashi–Uku Custodial Centres to end the second quarter of prisons visit.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com