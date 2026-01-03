Delta: Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies while delivering New Year Sermon In Agbor

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Rev. Steve Chukwuma, Parish Priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Agbor, has died after collapsing at the pulpit while delivering the New Year Day homily. He was 63.

The incident, which occurred during Mass on Wednesday, stunned worshippers and sent shockwaves across the Catholic community in Delta State and beyond.

Rev. Chukwuma, who devoted 35 years to the priesthood, was widely known as a lawyer, writer and a deeply pastoral cleric whose ministry centred on compassion and human dignity.

Tributes have poured in from parishioners and former altar servers who recalled his gentle spirit and unwavering dedication.

In a Facebook post, Oseghale Omo Akioya described him as “a beacon of hope and inspiration,” noting that his humility and zeal left a lasting imprint on the faith journeys of many who served alongside him from the late 1980s.

Born on June 5, 1962 in Agbor, Rev. Chukwuma began his vocation early as an altar server at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He attended Ngala Primary School and Ika Grammar School, Agbor, before entering the seminary in 1982. His formation included the Spiritual Year at St. Paul’s Missionary Seminary, Iperu-Remo, and priestly studies at SS Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, where he completed his training in 1990.

He was ordained on August 18, 1990 by Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Gbuji and went on to serve in several parishes across Delta State, including St. Brigid’s, Asaba; All Saints, Onicha-Ugbo; and St. Michael’s, Ubulu-Uku. He also held leadership roles as Rector of St. Felix Minor Seminary, Ejeme-Aniogor, and Dean of the St. John of the Cross Spiritual Year campus, Ekpoma.

Active on social media, Rev. Chukwuma annually marked his priestly anniversary with messages of gratitude—an expression of a life devoted to faith and service. He is survived by a grieving Church community that will remember him for his calm strength, kindness and enduring pastoral legacy.

PM NEW

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com