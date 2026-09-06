Delta Born Influencer Igho Ubiribo Dead After $9,000 Penis Enlargement In Thailand

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta born influencer Igho Ubiribo who became famous for sharing money on social media has died as a consequence of the cosmetic penile enlargement procedure he had undergone in Thailand while visiting the country,Yahoo news reported yesterday.

Forty-three year old Ubiribo also known as Tiny, Denisi, and Ego ,reportedly suffered a pulmonary embolism following the $9,000 surgery.

He had received injections of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine at a Bangkok clinic,the news outlet reported citing information revealed by the inquest held in Inner West London Coroners’ Court.

At the time of the procedure, Igho Ubiribo was staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok with his wife Danielle Simba Allen, a fashion designer and socialite. In the evening of that day, during the couple’s massage, he complained about chest pain and fainted two times.

An ambulance was called, and he was rushed to Sukhumvit Hospital, where he was conscious at first and answering the doctor’s questions. However, Allen told hospital employees about filler injections, but Ubiribo lost consciousness before the suggested CT scan could be performed.

In the hospital, the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism, which is the blockage of a blood vessel in the lung, was made. After that, he was sent to intensive care, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed for more than 100 minutes. Ubiribo died early on March 6th.

During a postmortem examination in the UK, cellular material was discovered in Ubiribo’s lungs coinciding with hyaluronic acid used in the cosmetic procedure. Coroner Jean Harkin concluded that Ubiribo died from pulmonary embolism due to the complications of the treatment.

Ubiribo had about 185,000 followers on Instagram and was known for showing glimpses of his luxurious life, including his $1.1 million LA property in the Crenshaw area and an apartment in London estimated at $600,000. Ubiribo and Allen got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Zimbabwe in 2022.

Igho Ubiribo, often known as “Tiny” or “Ego,” was a Nigerian socialite and businessman who loved deeply and lived a big life. Despite not being an actor or singer, he was well-known in Nigerian and African entertainment circles.

Millions of people became aware of him just because of his friendship with Afrobeats musician Davido.

According to reports, the two men grew up together and became close friends well into adulthood.

Igho Ubiribo was born on 25th March, 1982 in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria. He was raised in Nigerian social circles and was based in the United Kingdom.

He was Urhobo by tribe and Christianity by religion. When it comes to his education, no verified information about that but it is believed that Tiny is educated.

Career

Igho Ubiribo was mostly recognized as a businessman and entrepreneur. He was not attached to any specific industry that he discussed publicly, but his riches, freedom to travel, and the circles he interacted in all indicated that he was involved in substantial business operations.

He and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, have a prominent influence in the fashion and lifestyle industries, with Danielle heading TIR Fashion House, a well-known company in Zimbabwe.

They shared an enviable lifestyle. They were frequently seen attending VIP events, traveling to expensive locales, and dressed in fancy clothing.

Their combined social media presence established them as a brand in Western and Southern African social circles.

Controversy

Igho Ubiribo, his wife Danielle Simba Allen, and a prophetess from Port Harcourt were all listed as wanted by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in April 2023.

The NDLEA accused Ubiribo and Allen of being the “arrowheads” of a global drug trafficking organization based in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the Prophetess was the recruiter, using her church to find and prepare young girls for the cartel.

November 2022 marked the start of the probe. At the Lagos airport, NDLEA agents found 32.70 kg of “loud,” a potent cannabis strain, hidden in used clothing cartons.

The first person arrested was a freight agent. There were four more suspects after that. Then, from a rented duplex in Lekki, where the gang kept young girls used for marketing and distributing illegal substances, two teenage girls, one of whom was just fifteen years old, were hauled up.

One detained suspect admitted to working for Igho and his spouse, identifying them as the general leaders of the criminal organization.

Igho and Danielle sent a lawyer to request an alternate date after receiving invitation letters from the NDLEA. After that, they stopped communicating.

A court order was obtained by the agency to confiscate properties, including a petrol station in Lagos and Port Harcourt, and to freeze N80 million linked to their company, Lasgidi Backwood Ltd. Officially, Igho Ubiribo and his spouse were listed as sought. They disappeared. Igho Ubiribo married Danielle Simba Allen, a fashion designer and socialite. The pair married in Zimbabwe in 2022 in a ceremony estimated to cost around $473,000.

Allen was with Ubiribo on their Thailand vacation and was present when he felt ill following the treatment.

According to evidence presented at the inquest, she informed doctors about the filler injections after he was transported to the hospital.

TMZ also alleged that the pair was staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok. Ubiribo was also known as Tiny, Denisi, and Ego.

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